Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

In the Manor House, friends, business associates and staff members of the Seiberling family are eager to tell you about life in the 1920s on an American country estate. While you're here, enjoy a game of vintage base ball with the resident team, the Akron Black Stockings. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $8-$19. stanhywet.org