Movie Screening: “Farmers for America”

The average age of the U.S. farmer is 60. Half of America’s farmland is going to change hands in the next 12 years, and 20 percent of our food is imported. This screening of the story of young people who are stepping up is part of Project Eat, a yearlong celebration of food in Stark County. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. cantonpalacetheatre.org