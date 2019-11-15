Night Hike and Fire

Hit the trail to discover all nature has to offer at night. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. This hike is good for Fall Hiking Spree credit. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 7-9 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
