Hometown Heroes Weekend

Help honor police, firefighters, paramedics, military men and women, veterans, doctors, nurses and teachers at this annual event. Enjoy Mapleside Farm’s fall attractions including hayrides, a corn maze, super slide, jumping pillow and many other fall family fun activities. Active or retired members of the public safety system, armed forces, US Veterans, nurses, doctors or teachers can enjoy free admission for this weekend. Mapleside Farms, 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $7-$12. Free for children 2 years and under. mapleside.com