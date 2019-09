The Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

This festival showcases dozens of local vendors, handmade goods, foods and crafts. Shoppers will also enjoy live music, food truck fare, inflatables for kids (weather permitting) and seasonal actives all while seeking out those special finds. Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. hartvillemarketplace.com/events/fall-arts-crafts-festival/