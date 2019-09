The Kent Creativity Festival

Sponsored by the City of Kent and the KSU College of the Arts, this event will feature a wide variety of hands-on activities presented by local and regional artists and art educators. Attendees can enjoy jewelry-making, weaving, dance, silk screen, architecture, creative writing, improvisational theatre, poetry, sewing and music therapy. There will also be live performances by local performing artists and groups including the KSU Orchestra, the African dance troupe ASE Xpressions, the Sanyuka Children’s Choir performing Ugandan songs and more. Lester A. Lefton Esplanade, Rockwell Hall, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. kent.edu/kent-creativity-festival