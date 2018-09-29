9/29 Voices in the Valley presents Fiddle and Banjo Workshops with Rosie Newton and Richie Sterns

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

9/29 Voices in the Valley presents Fiddle and Banjo Workshop with Rosie Newton and Richie Sterns: These old-time fiddle and banjo workshops will focus on learning tunes by ear and about rhythms typically found in old-time music. All levels and listeners are welcome. Expect each workshop to last 90 minutes to 2 hours. Registration is required. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 10:30 a.m. $20. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
