Back Yards Gone Wild: Composting 101

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 1828 Smith Rd. Akron, OH

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Join a naturalist to learn about starting and maintaining a compost pile or barrel. Learn the basics, like what type of stuff goes in and which compost setup is right for you.

