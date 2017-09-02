Audience: Adults

Cost: Free

Event Type: Performance

Stylee Wildd (Rock/Classic Rock)

The Rally in the Alley is an outdoor concert that runs every Friday night beginning with the first Friday of Memorial Day weekend and ending in September,with a HUGE BLOW OUT the entire Labor Day Weekend. This weekly summer event benefits a different Medina County charity each week (see events calendar of this site for details about charities) and has become an institution in our city. There is plenty of beer, wine, spirits and food to last the entire evening and the entertainment compares to no other. Come out and enjoy some great food and drink and support a wonderful evening of music.