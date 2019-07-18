QuTheatr Ensemble, a theatre project aimed at employing and empowering LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in greater Akron, is set to premiere “Through His I,” a new work developed by the company. Based on the experiences of company members and others from the local LGBTQ+ community, this intimate and provocative work will perform at the Balch Street Theatre for one weekend only. “Through His I” opens Thursday, July 18, 2019 and runs through July 21, 2019. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, July 18, 19, 20 at 8pm and Sunday, July 21 at 2pm. The Balch Street Theatre is located at 220 South Balch Street, Akron 44302. Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 for students and youth under age 22; or pay-what-you-can for rush tickets at the door. Tickets are available online at https://qutheatr.bpt.me or by calling 330-867-3299. Seating is limited.