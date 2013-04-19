Wine & Chocolate

Google Calendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00

Barrel Run Crossing Winery & Vineyard - 3272 Industry Rd. Rootstown, OH

http://www.barrelrunwinery.com - Join us as we pair Sugar Luv's hand made chocolate truffles with our own wines for a pairing perfection.

Info
Barrel Run Crossing Winery & Vineyard - 3272 Industry Rd. Rootstown, OH
Google Calendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Wine & Chocolate - 2013-04-19 18:00:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search