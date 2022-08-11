"A Clean Sweep"-Spaghetti Warehouse 50th Anniversary Murder Mystery Party

Spaghetti Warehouse 510 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44311

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Spaghetti Warehouse, Get Away with Murder, Inc. will be performing their popular interactive murder mystery, "A Clean Sweep", at BOTH our Akron and Toledo locations. So. . .

Come on in and Party!

Coincidentally . . .

George and Corabelle Garbeaux are celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary. But their daughter's fiancée was killed in a car crash, along with a traveling vacuum cleaner salesman, both of whom had visited the Garbeaux mansion an hour ago! Foul play is suspected . . .

Performing select Sundays at the Spaghetti Warehouse in Akron on August 14th, and September 11th and 25th

Audience participation in a live-action comic mystery! Enjoy the live performance with a complete package of a 3-course dinner, soft drinks, gratuity & tax included. The cash bar opens at 5:00. The show starts at 5:30. All safety guidelines and practices are in place!

Meal includes salad, fresh bread, choice of one entree, dessert and soft drinks. Choice of one entree from: 15 Layer Lasagna, Fettucine Alfredo, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, Manicotti with Sauce.

Whodunit?

Maybe you!

For tickets or more information visit GetAwayWithMurder.com

Comedy
8886737789
