A Gluttonous Affair

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

Toast to the 18th amendment, Volstead Act and a hidden Prohibition closet on a West Akron tour in acknowledgement of the 100th anniversary of Prohibition. Guests can peek into the hidden alcohol cabinet of a 1920s Fairlawn Heights home and then visit two community members along Hampshire Drive, enjoying tasty food along the way. Summit County Historical Society, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 6 p.m. $50. summithistory.org

January 16, 2020

