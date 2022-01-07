"A Love Song for Hal"

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Presented by The Kent Stage, join a livestreaming concert to raise funds for Hal Walker in his battle with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, with more than 25 musicians from around the country including Jim Scott, Algie Powers, Lea Morris and special guest Chris Martin of Coldplay. This event is free, but registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-love-song-for-hal-tickets-224416855857

