A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein

to Google Calendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

2018 marks the 100th birthday of this legendary composer and conductor. The Canton Symphony Orchersta opens its 81st season with a tribute to Bernstein, featuring not only his pieces but a commissioned tribute as well — the premiere of Eric Benjamin’s “Tribute to Bernstein” along with Bernstein’s one act opera, “Trouble in Tahiti” and favorite, “Symphonic Dances” from “West Side Story.” Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Info
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail