A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein

2018 marks the 100th birthday of this legendary composer and conductor. The Canton Symphony Orchersta opens its 81st season with a tribute to Bernstein, featuring not only his pieces but a commissioned tribute as well — the premiere of Eric Benjamin’s “Tribute to Bernstein” along with Bernstein’s one act opera, “Trouble in Tahiti” and favorite, “Symphonic Dances” from “West Side Story.” Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org