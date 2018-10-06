Abraham.In.Motion will deliver a powerfully emotional performance when the company makes their Akron, OH debut. Comprised of talented dancers with varied backgrounds in contemporary, modern, hip hop, tap and more, A.I.M performs works that range in movement style and tell stories that inspire personal reflection about history, societal issues and how the two intertwine. Born into hip-hop culture in the late '70s and raised with an artistic upbringing including classical cello, piano, and the visual arts, Kyle Abraham's work approaches movement as a way to deeply delve into personal identity, race and social justice issues. Abraham plays with sound, human behavior and the visual arts in choreographic collaborations that come alive on stage, creating pieces that are described by many as fresh and unique. He was the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award recipient and 2015 City Center Choreographer in residence. A 2013 MacArthur Fellow, Kyle Abraham was one of the youngest people to be named a MacArthur "genius". Previous awards also include being named a 2012 USA Ford Fellow, a Creative Capital grantee, and receiving a 2012 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. In 2010, Abraham received a prestigious Bessie Award for Outstanding Performance in Dance for his work in The Radio Show and a Princess Grace Award for Choreography in 2010. Presented in collaboration with The University of Akron's Dance Program.
A.I.M Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyFall 2018 Canton-Akron VegBash
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatKent State’s LGBTQ Center Annual Rainbow Run
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMoths of Ohio
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatPawpaws Open House
-
-
Bridal Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkRock the Veil Fall 2018 Wedding Showcase - Canton/Akron
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAkron Waterways Renewed
-
Monday
-
Charity & FundraisersUrban Vision 26th Annual “Night to Bridge the Gap”: Leading a Legacy
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Tuesday
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBobby Selvaggio Quartet @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Thursday
-
Business & CareerVANTAGE Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Talks & ReadingsBooks-A-Million presents an evening with Hank Green
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatUA Symphony Orchestra
-