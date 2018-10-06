A.I.M Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland

Abraham.In.Motion will deliver a powerfully emotional performance when the company makes their Akron, OH debut. Comprised of talented dancers with varied backgrounds in contemporary, modern, hip hop, tap and more, A.I.M performs works that range in movement style and tell stories that inspire personal reflection about history, societal issues and how the two intertwine. Born into hip-hop culture in the late '70s and raised with an artistic upbringing including classical cello, piano, and the visual arts, Kyle Abraham's work approaches movement as a way to deeply delve into personal identity, race and social justice issues. Abraham plays with sound, human behavior and the visual arts in choreographic collaborations that come alive on stage, creating pieces that are described by many as fresh and unique. He was the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award recipient and 2015 City Center Choreographer in residence. A 2013 MacArthur Fellow, Kyle Abraham was one of the youngest people to be named a MacArthur "genius". Previous awards also include being named a 2012 USA Ford Fellow, a Creative Capital grantee, and receiving a 2012 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. In 2010, Abraham received a prestigious Bessie Award for Outstanding Performance in Dance for his work in The Radio Show and a Princess Grace Award for Choreography in 2010. Presented in collaboration with The University of Akron's Dance Program.