A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland

to Google Calendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Info
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Theater & Dance
330-972-7570
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - A.I.M. Dance Company Presented by DANCECleveland - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail