Do some spring cleaning in your mind with a meditation session inspired by the museum’s Bud and Susie Roger’s Garden. In this session, an instructor from Akron’s Yoga Squared studio will lead a 30 minute, socially distanced outdoor meditation. Afterwards, participants are invited to take a mindful stroll through the garden and galleries. Free for members/$5 non-members. Advanced registration required and space is limited to ensure proper safety measures.
AAM After Work: Art and Meditation
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
