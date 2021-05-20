AAM After Work: Art and Meditation

Do some spring cleaning in your mind with a meditation session inspired by the museum’s Bud and Susie Roger’s Garden. In this session, an instructor from Akron’s Yoga Squared studio will lead a 30 minute, socially distanced outdoor meditation. Afterwards, participants are invited to take a mindful stroll through the garden and galleries. Free for members/$5 non-members. Advanced registration required and space is limited to ensure proper safety measures.