AAM After Work: Art and Poetry

Let the museum’s collection inspire your inner poet. Join Wick Poetry Center Director, David Hassler, for a 1 ½ hour virtual workshop where participants will view works of art from the museum’s collection and follow guided prompts to write poetry inspired by the visual art. For “word nerds” and “art lovers” alike, this workshop promises to help people of all ages and experience levels give voice and make their own meaning of the museum’s powerful collection. Free for members, $5 per household registration. For ease of use, we ask that each participating household register individually.