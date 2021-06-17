Relax after work with artist Jordan Wong and a scavenger hunt through his art installation in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. After the scavenger hunt, Wong will give a tour of his installation and reveal the solution to the game. Get a team together or join on your own for the chance to win a prize! Free for members/$5 non-members. Advanced registration required and space is limited to ensure proper safety measures.
AAM After Work: Games in the Garden with Artist Jordan Wong
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
