AAM After Work: Games in the Garden with Artist Jordan Wong

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Relax after work with artist Jordan Wong and a scavenger hunt through his art installation in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. After the scavenger hunt, Wong will give a tour of his installation and reveal the solution to the game. Get a team together or join on your own for the chance to win a prize! Free for members/$5 non-members. Advanced registration required and space is limited to ensure proper safety measures.

akron art museum
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
