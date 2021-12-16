AAM After Work: Holiday Greetings from the Galleries

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

It’s a wondrous time of the year! See the Museum’s lobby against the wintery night skies with holiday music from the Akron Symphonic Winds Clarinets and activities including collection-inspired card making and a scavenger hunt in the galleries. This drop-in program is free and open to all.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
