No need to brave the cold for this evening of holiday cheer! Celebrate the season of holidays with a virtual performance from rock & roll Christmas band Missile Toe, as well as other merry wishes from members of the Akron community. Whether you’re kicking off the holidays or bringing them to a close, you won’t want to miss this magical event!
AAM After Work: Holiday Variety Show featuring Missile Toe
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
