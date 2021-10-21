AAM After Work: Zombies & More

Get your fall fix with collection-inspired pumpkin decorating, seasonal refreshments, and horror films from the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s ReelAbilities Film Festival for Akron. After the screening, enjoy a Curator-led gallery tour highlighting works by artists with different abilities. This drop-in program is free and open to all.

Short Screenings begin at 6:45pm and include:

I’m So Far (2 min) Synopsis: Sometimes, things that seem simple, just aren’t.

Second Time (3.5 min) Synopsis: A deaf couple chats in a non deaf-people party while everyone very curiously notes the beginning of a beautiful passion story.

Dead End Drive (15 min) Synopsis: During the zombie apocalypse, one survivor finds a dead end that will hopefully lead him to salvation.

*All films feature mature language and subject matter*

Summit DD’s pop-up sensory space will be available throughout the event. Please contact the Museum for accessibility questions or accommodation requests.