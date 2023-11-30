AARP Work for Yourself@50+

Do you want to be your own boss? It’s never too late. Learn how in this fun and engaging seminar. You will leave equipped to take the next step!

The Work for Yourself@50+ workshop is a part of AARP’s mission to help older adults achieve economic wellness. This free two-hour workshop is open to anyone who has an interest in entrepreneurship and is at least 50 years old. You will learn how to gameplan around self-employment, with the goal of helping you answer the question - Is owning my own business a good fit/right for me? Refreshments and free parking. Chance to win a gift card with attendance! Registration is direct with AARP at: aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself.