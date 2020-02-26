ABCs with the First Ladies: D is for Dance, Let's Move and Groove

Children learn best through picture books and play. Join us at the National First Ladies’ Library and Historic Site for an hour of songs, games, and play centered around a different picture book each month. Activities will focus on building skills that prepare young children for school. This free class is best for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings welcome. Families may choose to stay afterwards for a kid-friendly eye spy tour of the Saxton-McKinley house for which tour admission costs are required. Advanced registration recommended.