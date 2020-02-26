Children learn best through picture books and play. Join us at the National First Ladies’ Library and Historic Site for an hour of songs, games, and play centered around a different picture book each month. Activities will focus on building skills that prepare young children for school. This free class is best for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings welcome. Families may choose to stay afterwards for a kid-friendly eye spy tour of the Saxton-McKinley house for which tour admission costs are required. Advanced registration recommended.
ABCs with the First Ladies: D is for Dance, Let's Move and Groove
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatInlet Dance Theatre presents Dominic Moore-Dunson's "The Black Card Project"
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents April Verch
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatMozart and Mahler
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatMlk Celebration Concert: “Music of George Benson” with Hubb’s Groove featuring Dan Wilson
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatCharlie Wilson
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatCharlie Wilson
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Winter Lanterns
-
-
Events in The 330MLK Lecture with Representative Emilia Sykes
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDinosaur World
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMartin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Home & GardenCooking at Cabinet-S-Top
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatTuesday Musical presents Venezuela's Gabriela Montero
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
-
Theater & DanceMatt's First (Real) Thanksgiving
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
-
Theater & DanceMatt's First (Real) Thanksgiving
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsReception for "Outlaw Ink: Hück & Hogarth"
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: