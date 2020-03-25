ABCs with the First Ladies: E is for Earth

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Children learn best through picture books and play. Join us at the National First Ladies’ Library and Historic Site for an hour of songs, games, and play centered around a different picture book each month. Activities will focus on building skills that prepare young children for school. This free class is best for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings welcome. Families may choose to stay afterwards for a kid-friendly eye spy tour of the Saxton-McKinley house for which tour admission costs are required. Advanced registration recommended. Please contact: acaplan@firstladies.org or call 440-717-3753 to register. Class begins at 10:30 AM.

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
