All Aboard the Akron Express

Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308

All Aboard the Akron Express! This fun-filled, train-themed, family event will offer a variety of train displays, interactive play stations, representatives from the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and more!

Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308
Kids & Family
