Abraham in Motion

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Comprised of talented dancers with varied backgrounds in contemporary, modern, hip-hop, tap and more, A.I.M performs works that range in movement style and tell stories that inspire personal reflection about history, societal issues and how the two intertwine. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $27-$37. uakron.edu/ej/events

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
