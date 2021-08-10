SAVE THE DATE for ACCESS Shelter's 12th Annual Breakfast, an uplifting morning featuring updates from Executive Director, Jackie Hemsworth; remarks from the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio; and engaging client testimonials. This year's program will take place on Tuesday, August 10 at 8:30 AM via Zoom. Registration information is forthcoming, but stay tuned for details at https://access-shelter.org/events. Questions about the event can be sent to Joy Raub, Director of Engagement, at jraub@access-shelter.org.
ACCESS Annual Breakfast
to
ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessLet’s Talk: A Q&A Discussion about Mental Health with Benjamin Rose
-
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-