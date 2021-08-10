ACCESS Annual Breakfast

SAVE THE DATE for ACCESS Shelter's 12th Annual Breakfast, an uplifting morning featuring updates from Executive Director, Jackie Hemsworth; remarks from the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio; and engaging client testimonials. This year's program will take place on Tuesday, August 10 at 8:30 AM via Zoom. Registration information is forthcoming, but stay tuned for details at https://access-shelter.org/events. Questions about the event can be sent to Joy Raub, Director of Engagement, at jraub@access-shelter.org.

