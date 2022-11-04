ACCESS Jewelry Box Event

November 3, 4 & 5

at The Hilton Akron/Fairlawn

ACCESS Shelter will host our annual Jewelry Box event at The Hilton Akron/Fairlawn where you can shop our selection of more than 25,000 pieces of vintage and thrifted jewelry. All proceeds from The Jewelry Box will go directly to ACCESS Shelter. By shopping our collection of jewelry, you are changing the future for women and children experiencing homelessness.

Happy Hour

Thursday, November 3, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: $25

Grab your gals kick off the weekend with an evening of shopping and cocktails! Your ticket will give you a first look at the more than 25,000 pieces of jewelry priced at just $5 a piece, exclusive happy hour deals, music, a specialty cocktail, and small bites.

Treasure Hunt

Friday, November 4, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ticket Price: $10 per hour

Join us for a morning of resale shopping fun! The Treasure Hunt will bring the thrill of thrifting and the excitement of giving back into one great event. Your ticket will include 1 hour of uninterrupted shopping so you can hunt through more than 25,000 pieces of displayed jewelry to score unique and sustainable additions to your jewelry collection for just $5 per piece. You can purchase additional time slots for $10 per hour.

Trinket Tea

Saturday, November 5, 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Ticket Price: $35 for one adult and one child, $15 for an additional child

We’re having a tea party, what fun it will be! Come dressed in your best for some sweet treats and tea. Kids and adults will enjoy a seated tea with finger foods and time to shop our selection of more than 25,000 pieces of jewelry for just $5 per piece. Tea party attire is encouraged but not required.

V.I.P. Night

Saturday, November 5, 6 - 9 p.m.

Ticket Price: $100 individual, $175 couple

Honorary Chair: Theresa Carter

Wrap up the weekend with our V.I.P. Night! Each ticket includes an opportunity to taste a bit of HOME with an Ohio wine tasting, plus silent auction packages, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, jewelry shopping, mingling and more!