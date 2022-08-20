Adoption 101: Where Do I Begin? (Virtual)

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Adoption 101 is a three-hour workshop intended for people looking into adoption for the first time and includes lots of important information. This workshop will give you a realistic overview of the adoption options and the process involved in each from both professionals and parents. Adoption Network Cleveland is a neutral source of information, as we are not an adoption agency facilitating any certain type of adoption. This meeting will be virtual via Google Meet.

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Kids & Family
216-482-2324
to
Google Calendar - Adoption 101: Where Do I Begin? (Virtual) - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Adoption 101: Where Do I Begin? (Virtual) - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Adoption 101: Where Do I Begin? (Virtual) - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Adoption 101: Where Do I Begin? (Virtual) - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

June 28, 2022

Wednesday

June 29, 2022

Thursday

June 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix