Adoption 101: Where Do I Begin? Workshop (Virtual)

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Many couples and individuals hoping to become parents or to expand their families look to adoption. This endeavor can be both exciting and overwhelming. There is so much information available about adoption that people often ask, "Where do I begin?" Adoption 101 is a three-hour workshop intended for people looking into adoption for the first time and will provide a realistic overview of the adoption options and the process involved in each from both professionals and parents. The information and resources offered will help individuals make a decision about the best route for their adoption journey. Adoption Network Cleveland is a neutral source of information, as we are not an adoption agency.

Small registration fee, discount for Adoption Network Cleveland members.

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
