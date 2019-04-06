Adult ART Night: Alcohol & Ink

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Explore what you can create with alcohol inks, including flowers, landscapes and abstract images. Cost includes one drink ticket, snacks and all art materials. Registration is required. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Subscribe right rail