A special VIP Event, and one you can keep! This live show will be recorded, mixed, mastered, and delivered to all in attendance! After enjoying a delicious meal catered by Borderline Cafe, Anne E. DeChant and her band will take the stage for a "behind the music" style show, all in the beautiful setting of the historic Rialto. Guests receive a VIP Lanyard, giving them access to the night's highlights.

Tickets: https://anneedechant.com/get-your-vip-dinner-concert-tickets