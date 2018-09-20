Ahh Gallery Opening featuring Salon Art Group of Canton

The Ahh (Art and History) Gallery 120 E. Main Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641

The Art and History Gallery (The Ahh Gallery) will be featuring the watercolor works by the Salon Art Group of Canton. The opening will include live music by Brian Henke, light refreshments, and a chance to meet the artists. In addition, there will be a 4-foot dollhouse crafted by Dorla Moore, to be displayed in the front window of the gallery. The Ahh Gallery, 120 E. Main St., Louisville. 5-8 p.m. Free. louisvilleartandhistory.org

The Ahh (Art and History) Gallery 120 E. Main Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641
