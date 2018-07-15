Air Supply

The quintessentially smooth soft rock hits of Australian duo Air Supply include “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and many more. Air Supply wins the award for most prolific masters of the love song genre over the last 40 years. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $40-$70. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

