AKORN JAMMERS OPEN MIC IN THE LIVING ROOM

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Hello music fanatics. Ralph, a supporter of all musicians, is hosting an Open Mic in The Rialto Living Room. Check out Akorn Jammers on Facebook for information and sign-ups..... Akron Jammers very excited to see all the great music we can add to this great event!

Concerts & Live Music
