Hello music fanatics. Ralph, a supporter of all musicians, is hosting an Open Mic in The Rialto Living Room. Check out Akorn Jammers on Facebook for information and sign-ups..... Akron Jammers very excited to see all the great music we can add to this great event!
AKORN JAMMERS OPEN MIC IN THE LIVING ROOM
to
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Concerts & Live Music
Monday
-
Health & WellnessLunchtime Yoga
-
Tuesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Health & WellnessLunchtime Yoga
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & DrinkCoffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: