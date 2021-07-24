Akron African American Cultural Festival

to

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 21, 2021

Thursday

July 22, 2021

Friday

July 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required