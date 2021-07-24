The Akron African American Cultural Festival features activities like a talent show, African music, a performance by Con Funk Shun and more. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 1-9 p.m. $10. downtownakron.com
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
