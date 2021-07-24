Enjoy food, drinks and live music at this free event with over 100 juried artists. Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St., Akron. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. akronartexpo.com
Akron Art Expo
to
Hardesty Park 1615 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Hardesty Park 1615 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJen Maurer at The 97
-
-
Business & CareerDigiMarCon America 2021 - Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
-
Thursday
-
Business & CareerDigiMarCon America 2021 - Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference
-
-
Events in The 330History of the Western Reserve
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesDowntown @ Dusk - Timi FUNK
-
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyWizardly Weekend
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkA Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: