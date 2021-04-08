Listen to national installation artist and professor Theaster Gates speak about artist-led initiatives, supporting Black artists and more during Akron Black Artist Guild's virtual speaker series. 7 p.m. Free. abaguild.org
Akron Black Artist Guild Speaker Series: Theaster Gates
