Akron-Canton Airport 5K “On the Runway”

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Join this truly one-of-a-kind experience as the Akron-Canton Airport celebrates United Airlines. The course takes racers out onto the runway/taxiway areas of the Maps Air Museum airport that are normally restricted for aircraft only. Features include food, a unique start and finish experience, long-sleeve event shirt and finisher medal. Bring canned or nonperishable foods to fill an airplane with donated items for the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank. Maps Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton. 9-11 a.m. $15-$35. mapsairmuseum.org

Info
MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities, Sports, This & That
