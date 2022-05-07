Akron Color Vibe 5K is coming up on May 7, 2022!

Color Vibe is a color blast 5k that is all about fun and getting covered from head to toe with splashes of color pandemonium.

The Color Vibe Race Series has grown to cover the entire nation with colorful, vibrant events! Each Color Vibe 5k is a 3.1 mile fun run/walk infused with bright colors, great music, and lots of laughter. Runners start the race clean only to pass through four color stations along the course, finishing at an awesome Color Vibe party with epic color throws, incredible music from our DJ, and tons of fun. The point of this event is to share a life experience with friends and family.

Color Vibe’s premier paint races use a unique and proprietary blend of custom chalk powder in bright vibrant colors. Color Vibe is a high quality 5K paint run with a highly established brand. Throughout the event, you’ll get color blasted with blue, yellow, pink, purple,and green colored paint chalk as you run (or walk) through the color zones. Are you ready to feel like you’re floating in a cloud of double rainbow happiness?

Limited Time Only - Registration 60% Off!

Visit http://www.thecolorvibe.com/ for more details.

*All colors are 100% safe, edible, biodegradable, and beautiful. It is D&C approved and non-toxic