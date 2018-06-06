Akron Food Truck Wednesday

Child Guidance & Family Solutions 18 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Please come join us for lunch for Akron Food Truck Wednesday!

Every Wednesday at Child Guidance and Family Solutions from May 23rd-September 5th(excluding July 4th)!

Child Guidance & Family Solutions 18 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304
