Please come join us for lunch for Akron Food Truck Wednesday!
Every Wednesday at Child Guidance and Family Solutions from May 23rd-September 5th(excluding July 4th)!
Child Guidance & Family Solutions 18 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Please come join us for lunch for Akron Food Truck Wednesday!
Every Wednesday at Child Guidance and Family Solutions from May 23rd-September 5th(excluding July 4th)!
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Akron Life in Cleveland Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drinkideastream Grand Tastings and Seminars
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Voices in the Valley presents Diana Chittester and Marc Lee Shannon
Akron Life in Cleveland Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drinkideastream Grand Tastings and Seminars
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Home & GardenPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFamily Day: Backyard Art-BQ
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Disco Ball
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & WellnessShatterproof RISE UP AGAINST ADDICTION 5K WALK/RUN Cleveland
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & FairsBath Art Festival
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatYoga on the West Terrace
-
Concerts & Live MusicSalute America
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSilver Ring Making
-
Events in The 330 Film“Katharine Hepburn: Dressed for Stage and Screen”
-
Art & Exhibitions This & That“African Menagerie: The Inquisition”
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSilver Ring Making
-
Events in The 330 Film“Katharine Hepburn: Dressed for Stage and Screen”
-
Art & Exhibitions This & That“African Menagerie: The Inquisition”
-
Food & DrinkAkron Food Truck Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyCarlos Jones and the PLUS Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarlos Jones and the PLUS Band @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesWater Ski Show (FREE)
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesWater Ski Show (FREE)
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs This & ThatCanton Greek Fest
-
Health & WellnessThe Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & DanceHershey Felder as Irving Berlin
-
Baker Media Group LLC 2017