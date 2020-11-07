Akron Fossils & Science Center Online Auction and Carnival Fundraiser

Whether you’re an online shopper extraordinaire or you live for live events, there’s something for everyone at Akron Fossils & Science Center’s Annual Auction Fundraiser. From November 7-13, we will hold our first ever silent auction online at charityauction.bid/AkronFossilsScienceCenter. The week will be topped with a live, in-person carnival on November 14, from 10am-5pm at Akron Fossils & Science Center. Guests will have the chance to win prizes, purchase carnival concessions, make fall crafts, and participate in the always enjoyed live oral auction.

Throughout the week of the online silent auction, registered bidders will be able to participate in fun photo challenges for the chance to win exciting prizes—right from the comfort of their own couch! Akron Fossils & Science Center will also be sharing videos all week long that bidders can follow to learn new skills, wacky experiments, and more about the science center. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the hands-on science education programming the center brings the community throughout the year. We hope to see you there!

