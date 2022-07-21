Akron Healthcare Financial Assistance and Medical Advocacy Fair

The last thing you need when you’re not feeling well is figuring out how to pay to get better.

Even if you feel better now, trying to figure out how to pay for the healthcare you previously received could literally make you ill again.

Skip the complicated maze of the American healthcare system by signing-up for the Blue Cube Medical Akron, Ohio Healthcare Debt Elimination and Financial Advocacy Fair.

Make organizing and paying for your current and previous medical bills painless by obtaining the following services:

• a dedicated, single point-of-contact to guide you through the process (Patient Advocate),

• evaluation of outstanding medical debt (as applicable),

• high- level insurance benefits review (as applicable),

• review of insurance claims in order to best assist in negotiating and resubmitting denied or pending claims, obtaining preauthorization(s) for need care, and subsequent support in completing any required forms and related documentation,

• locate and complete diagnosis-based medical, service, prescription, and other healthcare financial assistance programs and grant applications,

• find in-network inpatient and outpatient medical providers to achieve care,

• provide access to direct financial assistance, reimbursement, and vouchers to help defray travel and transportation costs associated with long-distance and local medical services,

• help manage settlement of outstanding medical debt with medical providers using the resources listed above,

• and much more.

We are serious about flat-fee pricing. No hourly rates. Just quality medical debt elimination and financial advocacy services you can trust and afford. Results guaranteed.

Sign up for the Akron, Ohio Fair and achieve a new dimension of your health, July 21 – 24, 2022. Immediate, one-on-one aid options available for those who need support prior to July 21.