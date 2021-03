New for 2021, Akron Home & Garden Show has been moved to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in May! This move allows HBA to provide a safe, outdoor environment for our members to showcase their talents and products. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will be open during the event for the attendees to view.

The 2021 Akron Home & Garden Show will also be one of the stops on the new Spring Parade of Homes!