Wesley Family Apiary & Microfarm 1045 Jefferson Ave., Akron, Ohio

The ninth annual Akron Honey Market Day is set to be buzzing, with food from seven local brands and three food trucks, music by Soul DJ Forest Gettemgump and more. Wesley Family Apiary & Microfarm, 1045 Jefferson Ave., Akron. 1-5 p.m. facebook.com/events/337764345168123

