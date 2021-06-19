Akron Juneteenth Festival

Stoner/Hawkins Park 1201 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320

Head to the 18th annual Akron Juneteenth Festival, a family-friendly celebration of Black heritage and liberation, for a Buy Black Business Market, kids' activities, a talent show and more. Stoner/Hawkins Park, 1201 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. Noon-7 p.m. facebook.com/Akronjuneteenth

Stoner/Hawkins Park 1201 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320
Festivals & Fairs
