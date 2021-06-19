Head to the 18th annual Akron Juneteenth Festival, a family-friendly celebration of Black heritage and liberation, for a Buy Black Business Market, kids' activities, a talent show and more. Stoner/Hawkins Park, 1201 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. Noon-7 p.m. facebook.com/Akronjuneteenth
Akron Juneteenth Festival
to
Stoner/Hawkins Park 1201 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320
Stoner/Hawkins Park 1201 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320
Festivals & Fairs
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Events in The 330Literature as a Gateway to Understanding
-
-
Business & Career Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSummer Mix-up
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyAAM After Work: Games in the Garden with Artist Jordan Wong
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"
-
-
Events in The 330Medina Square Farmers Market
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyPlanetarium Shows
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsAkron Juneteenth Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"
-