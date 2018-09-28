Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo

to Google Calendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

9/28 Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo% Presented by Summa Health System and SummaCare, the expo features race packet pick-up, as well as exhibitors showcasing the latest health and fitness information and products. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. akronmarathon.org

Info
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities, Sports, This & That
to Google Calendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo - 2018-09-28 11:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail