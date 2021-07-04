Akron's Fourth of July fireworks shows are synchronized in four neighborhoods, launching from the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island. 9:45 p.m. akronohio.gov
Akron Neighborhood-Based Fireworks
City of Akron Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesGreat Falls Patriot Run
-
-
Kids & Family2021 Stow Strong Celebration
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330E5C4P3
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesGreat Falls Patriot Run
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Our second socially distanced season
-
-
Theater & DanceDynamic Sequencing with Adam Barruch
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsDrumSing: 4th of July Celebration: Summit Choral Society
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: